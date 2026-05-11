A New Twist on Valve's Steam Machine Unveiled

New packaging IDs discovered on Reddit reveal that the upcoming Steam Machine will be available in two storage capacities, 512GB and 2TB, and the possibility of a bundle with a Steam Controller. It also features a multi-terabyte storage option, customizable panels by Dbrand and JSAUX, and will support RAM prices.

It's been more than half a year since Valve announced the Steam Machine , the Steam Frame , and the Steam Controller . Only the last one has been making its rounds to the media because it's not dependent on expensive components.

Pepeizq on Reddit discovered four new packaging IDs in the Steam Tracking database, which are allegedly related to the Steam Machine. Valve confirmed that the Steam Machine will be available in two storage capacities: 512GB and 2TB, both with microSD expansion slots on the front. The new packaging IDs could refer to models with and without a Steam Controller.

The device features a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 CPU, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 GPU, 512GB or 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and customizable panels by Dbrand and JSAUX. However, the pricing remains a mystery due to the high cost of RAM





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Valve Steam Machine Steam Frame Steam Controller RAM Prices Storage Capacities Microsd Card Slot AMD Zen 4 CPU AMD RDNA3 GPU Nvme SSD Storage Wifi 6E Bluetooth 5.3 Steam Controller Built-In Adapter Ports Dbrand Custom Panels Steam Portal Series

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