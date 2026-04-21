A Journey of Discipline and Inspiration: A Student Perspective on Modern Islamic Education

Aiyra Al Nisreena shares her experience as a student under her father's leadership, reflecting on the balance between academic excellence, character development, and the evolving landscape of Islamic education in Malaysia.

For thirteen-year-old Aiyra Al Nisreena Mohd Addreen, her father is more than just a parent; he is her greatest source of inspiration and motivation. Interestingly, her father serves as the headmaster of her school, the Integrated Islamic Primary School. Navigating this dynamic requires a delicate balance between family ties and professional conduct. Within the school gates, Aiyra addresses her father strictly as Ustaz, ensuring that she follows every rule just like any other student. She maintains that she receives no special treatment, as her father has set clear boundaries to ensure she grows as an independent and disciplined individual, free from the shadow of his position. This experience has taught her the true value of respect, as she views all her teachers as gateways to knowledge and maintains harmonious relationships with her peers.

Witnessing her father’s dedication, patience, and resilience in leading the school has deeply shaped Aiyra’s own aspirations. She observes the tireless efforts he exerts alongside his team to elevate the institution despite numerous challenges. This has fueled her desire to become an exceptional individual, while always keeping the pursuit of divine pleasure as her primary focus. During her six years of education at the school, Aiyra has been highly impressed by the curriculum, which blends academics, religious studies, and tahfiz with character building. She notes that the learning environment is constantly evolving, moving away from rote note-taking toward interactive, technology-driven methods such as digital animations and group quizzes. She believes that these modern approaches, when applied appropriately, significantly enhance a student’s engagement and comprehension.

Addressing the recent negative stigma sometimes attached to religious schools in social media discourse, Aiyra offers a balanced perspective. She argues that challenges are universal to any educational institution, regardless of its philosophical alignment. Instead of casting judgment on entire systems, she emphasizes that schools, parents, and students must work collaboratively to foster safe, nurturing, and progressive environments. She highlights the need for continuous improvement in infrastructure and student leadership, moving beyond mere academic metrics to focus on holistic development, including confidence and moral integrity. Aiyra herself stands as a testament to this holistic approach, having secured numerous accolades, including the Tokoh Kokurikulum award at both the state and regional levels, while also serving as a school prefect.

When asked about the secret to her success, Aiyra emphasizes the importance of balancing responsibilities with spiritual well-being. She prioritizes maintaining strong relationships with God, her parents, her teachers, and her friends. Her daily routine is built on a foundation of discipline: ensuring all schoolwork and revisions are completed before turning her attention to extracurricular activities. By managing her time effectively and viewing every challenge as an opportunity to grow, she continues to excel both inside and outside the classroom. Her journey serves as a powerful reminder that with the right mindset, strong discipline, and a supportive educational environment, students can reach their full potential and contribute positively to their community and society at large.





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Islamic Education Student Leadership Character Development Modern Pedagogy Parental Influence

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