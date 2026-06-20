A Family's Journey: From Brokenness to Wholeness

A family's story of struggle, heartache, and ultimately, redemption. Ika, a young woman, shares her family's journey of dealing with infidelity and the impact it had on her family. From the pain and sadness to the healing and restoration, Ika's story is a testament to the power of forgiveness and the importance of family.

Every child has a dream of having a happy family. A father who becomes a protector, and a mother who always brings love and care.

However, when faced with problems, it not only affects the couple, but also the children who become witnesses. Children may not be able to resolve the conflict that occurs, but deep in their hearts, they hold on to the hope that the family they love will return to its former state. Ika, (not her real name), is one of the children who became witnesses to the test in the family when her father began a relationship with another woman.

Ika said that the story was shared not to humiliate anyone, but as a lesson, on how her father's actions had changed many things and left a lasting impact that is still felt to this day. In a recent meeting, Ika said that she did not intend to bring up old stories, but to share a reality of life that many people may be going through in silence.

Today, Ika said that she sees a better change in their family's life. After the accident that occurred in early May, many things in their family changed. The incident became a turning point in her father's life, Idzham, (not his real name). For the first time in years, the man began to see his life's goals and journey again.





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Family Infidelity Forgiveness Redemption Healing

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