A Director's Legal Guide to Navigating the Corporate Board: A Comprehensive Resource for Malaysian Corporate Life

"A Director's Legal Guide to Navigating the Corporate Board" by Liza Khan is a must-read for directors, aspiring directors, corporate lawyers, company secretaries, and anyone deeply engaged in Malaysian corporate life. The book offers clarity, practical boardroom intelligence, and an in-depth understanding of the Companies Act 2016, establishing it as an indispensable resource for navigating the complexities of corporate governance in Malaysia.

From Johnny Teoh, an author and lawyer, "A Director's Legal Guide to Navigating the Corporate Board" by Liza Khan is highly regarded as a comprehensive guide on corporate governance , regulations, and practical boardroom intelligence.

The book offers an insightful perspective on financial, environmental, and socio-economic issues, including greenwashing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. It also provides actionable strategies to overcome challenges faced by women in corporate leadership





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