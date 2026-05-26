75‑Year‑Old Ho Wai Ching Keeps Kuala Lumpur's Kai Si Hor Fun Tradition Alive Amidst a Changing Street‑Food Landscape

Veteran hawker Ho Wai Ching, 75, still serves the same prawn‑infused kai si hor fun from her modest Jalan Sultan stall after five decades, highlighting the fading legacy of family‑run street eateries in Malaysia as younger generations pursue different careers.

Every evening, as the Kuala Lumpur sun dips behind the historic buildings of Chinatown, a 75‑year‑old woman pushes a modest wooden cart onto the pavement of Jalan Sultan.

Her name is Ho Wai Ching, and for the past half‑century she has been serving steaming plates of kai si hor fun - silky rice‑noodle rolls either dry or bathed in a fragrant prawn broth - to the crowds that drift through one of the city's busiest commercial corridors. The stall, known locally as 清記 (Cing Kei), sits in front of a KK Mart convenience store, with no signage, no air‑conditioning and no decorative façade, yet it has endured longer than most of the gleaming food outlets that have sprung up around it.

Ho's routine is unchanged: she arrives at 5 p.m., sets up her wok, ladles the broth that has tasted the same for fifty years, and places hand‑wrapped prawn wontons into each bowl. The noodles themselves are sourced from Ipoh, a town famed for its soft limestone‑filtered water, which many Malaysians consider the secret to the perfect rice‑noodle texture.

Each prawn‑filled wonton is crafted by Ho's steady hands, a ritual that has survived the loss of her husband, Yok Choi Chong, who died during the COVID‑19 pandemic, and the citywide lockdowns that followed. Jalan Sultan is a fiercely competitive strip, lined with stalls vying for the same hungry passers‑by, yet Cing Kei has remained a fixture largely because of the consistency of its offering and the personal story behind it.

While newer eateries chase modern aesthetics and rapid turnover, Ho's stall operates on a simple premise: serve food that tastes the same as it did when she first opened the cart five decades ago. Her two daughters, both in their late thirties and early forties, pursued professional careers as accountants and have no intention of taking over the business. The grandchildren, too, are not involved in the daily grind of the street food trade.

Ho accepts this willingly, believing that her children should have the freedom to choose paths beyond the hawker life. Her situation mirrors a broader trend across Malaysia, where family‑run hawker stalls and traditional eateries are gradually disappearing. The decline is less about dwindling demand and more about a generational shift: younger, better‑educated descendants often opt for more stable, office‑based careers, leaving the custodial role of preserving culinary heritage to the ageing owners.

Despite the challenges, Cing Kei continues to attract a loyal customer base. The stall operates daily from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., except on Thursdays, and has weathered the city's many transformations, including a pandemic that forced many businesses to close permanently. Ho's perseverance has become a quiet testament to the resilience of street food culture in Kuala Lumpur. While the recipes remain unchanged, the hands that know them are gradually thinning, raising concerns about the future of such eateries.

The story of Ho Wai Ching and her humble stall is not just about noodles; it is a snapshot of a disappearing way of life, where food, memory, and community intersect on a simple pavement beside a supermarket. The narrative invites reflection on how urban development and modern aspirations impact cultural traditions, and whether the next generation will find new ways to keep such flavors alive.





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Street Food Kuala Lumpur Hawker Stalls Family Business Cultural Heritage

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