75-Year-Old Driver Pleads Not Guilty to Reckless Driving Charges

A 75-year-old driver has been charged with reckless driving after allegedly causing the deaths of two sisters in a tragic accident. The driver, Ang Kim Lai, pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Malaysian court.

A 75-year-old driver, Ang Kim Lai, pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless driving in a Malaysia n court. The incident, which occurred last week, resulted in the deaths of two sisters, Wong Nyoke Fong and Wong Nyok Sim, who were struck by a vehicle driven by Lai.

The charge, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, carries a potential jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to RM50,000. Lai's counsel argued for a minimum bail amount, citing his client's need for treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure. The court set August 4th for the submission of chemical and forensic reports.

The incident, which began as a family outing for dinner, tragically ended with the sisters' deaths and the son of one victim sustaining injuries. The case is being watched by Royston Tan Chun Tat, representing the family of the deceased





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Reckless Driving Deaths Accident Driver Court Malaysia

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