72-Year-Old Man Charged for Harassing Singapore MP and Town Council Staff

A Singaporean man faces legal action after sending a series of abusive and defamatory emails to MP Hany Soh and several public servants from the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council.

In a recent legal development in Singapore , a 72-year-old man identified as Manickam Manohar has appeared in court to face serious charges stemming from a campaign of harassment directed at public officials.

The accusations center on a series of abusive emails and digital messages sent between August 19 and October 6, 2025. The primary targets of these communications were the Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Hany Soh, and various staff members employed by the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council.

This case highlights the growing concerns regarding the misuse of digital communication tools to launch personal attacks against those serving in public capacities, illustrating a troubling trend of aggression toward government representatives and the administrative staff who support them. According to the court documents and official reports, the nature of the messages was overwhelmingly hostile and defamatory.

Mr. Manohar is alleged to have sent multiple emails to MP Hany Soh, in which he made baseless claims that she had been receiving cheating money and was misusing her official powers for personal gain. The language used was particularly severe, with the defendant describing the conduct of the MP as being exactly like a criminal. Beyond the Member of Parliament, the harassment extended to the professional staff of the town council.

Specifically, an employee named Neo Yeng Kwang was targeted with insults, being labeled a useless manager and accused of theft and cheating. The abuse did not stop there, as other staff members were subjected to derogatory terms such as idiot and stupid. These insults were delivered not only through email but also through the OneService app, which is intended for reporting municipal issues, thereby weaponizing a civic tool for personal vendettas.

The Singapore Police Force has taken a firm stance on this matter, issuing a clear statement that there is zero tolerance for any form of harassment or abusive conduct directed toward public officers. The authorities emphasized that public servants and elected officials must be able to perform their official duties without fear of intimidation or verbal abuse.

This legal action serves as a deterrent to others who might believe that anonymity or the distance provided by digital screens grants them immunity from the law. The prosecution argues that such behavior undermines the stability of public administration and degrades the quality of interaction between citizens and the state, potentially discouraging qualified individuals from entering public service if they are subjected to such toxicity. As the legal process unfolds, the case is scheduled for another hearing on July 9.

If convicted, Manickam Manohar faces significant penalties under the law. The potential sanctions for these offenses include fines of up to 5,000 dollars and jail terms extending up to 12 months. The court will need to weigh the age of the defendant against the severity and persistence of the harassment. This case underscores the necessity of maintaining a respectful discourse in a democratic society, ensuring that grievances are aired through proper legal and administrative channels rather than through abusive communications.

The outcome of the trial will likely reinforce the boundaries of acceptable behavior when interacting with government representatives and the administrative staff who support the infrastructure of the community





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Singapore Harassment Public Servant Court Case Marsiling-Yew Tee

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