72 Foreign Workers Nabbed in Johor Eatery Raid for Immigration Offences

Johor immigration authorities detained 72 foreign workers from Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China during a joint operation on Friday night, for working without valid permits and misusing social visit passes.

A joint enforcement operation targeting several eateries in Johor Baru led to the detention of 72 foreign workers for various immigration offences. The operation, conducted at about 8pm on Friday (June 5), involved personnel from the Johor Immigration Department, the Border Control and Protection Agency, and the Customs Department.

Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus stated that the raids were carried out simultaneously at multiple food premises, where inspectors found foreigners working without valid permits and others misusing social visit passes. The initial checks resulted in the arrest of 72 foreign workers for breaching immigration laws. The detained individuals comprised 17 Myanmar nationals, 14 Indonesians, 40 Vietnamese, and one Chinese national.

They were employed as restaurant waiters and cooks, with ages ranging from 19 to 46 years old. All suspects have been placed at the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot for further action. The case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. During the inspection, five Form 29 notices, which are summonses issued to witnesses, were served to assist in the investigation.

Mohd Rusdi emphasized that such operations aim to curb the employment of illegal foreign workers, which undermines local job opportunities and poses security risks. He reminded employers to comply with immigration regulations and only hire foreign workers with valid permits. The operation is part of ongoing efforts by Malaysian authorities to enforce immigration laws and address the issue of undocumented migrants.

In recent years, the government has intensified inspections at business premises, particularly in the food and beverage sector, which is known for employing foreign labor. The Immigration Department has urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to illegal workers. The detained workers will undergo further processing, and those found guilty may face fines, imprisonment, or deportation. The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are not ruled out as authorities analyze evidence gathered during the operation.

This incident underscores the challenges Malaysia faces in managing its foreign labor force, which includes both legal and undocumented workers. The country relies on foreign workers in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and services, but strict measures are in place to prevent abuses of the immigration system. Employers are advised to regularly verify the status of their foreign employees and ensure they hold proper work permits. The joint operation demonstrates inter-agency cooperation in tackling immigration offences.

The Border Control and Protection Agency and Customs Department played key roles in supporting the Immigration Department, highlighting a unified approach to border security and enforcement. The detained workers will be held pending investigation and possible legal action. The Immigration Department has reminded the public that hiring illegal workers is a serious offence that carries heavy penalties. This case serves as a warning to both employers and foreign nationals about the consequences of violating immigration laws.

The operation in Johor Baru is one of many conducted nationwide as part of the government's commitment to maintaining orderly migration and protecting national interests. The authorities continue to monitor workplaces and public areas for immigration violations, and they encourage whistleblowers to come forward with information. The five Form 29 notices issued to witnesses indicate that the investigation may involve additional individuals who could provide crucial evidence.

The Immigration Department will pursue all leads to ensure that those responsible for facilitating illegal employment are brought to justice. The detained workers will be interviewed to determine their involvement and any possible coercion or exploitation. The operation also serves as a deterrent to other foreign workers considering working illegally in Malaysia. The government has implemented various initiatives to streamline the hiring of foreign workers and reduce illegal migration, including online registration systems and biometric identification.

However, challenges remain, and enforcement actions are necessary to complement these measures. The Johor Immigration Department has vowed to continue its crackdown on immigration offences, particularly in the food service industry. The success of this operation reflects the effectiveness of joint task forces and intelligence-sharing among agencies. The public can expect more such operations in the future.

The case is a reminder that immigration laws are strictly enforced and that penalties for non-compliance can be severe. The detained workers will undergo legal proceedings, and their home countries will be notified. The Immigration Department will coordinate with foreign embassies to facilitate the processing of the detainees. The operation in Johor Baru has been widely covered in local media, drawing attention to the issue of illegal foreign workers.

The authorities hope that the high-profile nature of the raid will encourage voluntary compliance among employers and workers. The Immigration Department has provided guidelines for employers on how to verify work permits and avoid penalties. The department also offers a hotline for reporting immigration offences. The joint operation on June 5 is a testament to the commitment of Malaysian law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law.

The 72 detainees join the thousands of undocumented migrants arrested each year in Malaysia. The government continues to seek a balance between the need for foreign labor and the enforcement of immigration laws. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges and the need for comprehensive immigration reform. The authorities are working on improving the legal framework to better manage foreign workers and address the root causes of illegal migration.

The operation sends a clear message that immigration offences will not be tolerated, and those who break the law will face consequences. The Johor Immigration Department will continue to monitor and enforce compliance, and they urge the public to support these efforts by reporting any violations. The five Form 29 notices served are part of the legal process to ensure a thorough investigation.

The case is expected to proceed to court, where the accused will be charged under relevant immigration laws. The Immigration Department has expressed confidence that the evidence gathered will lead to successful prosecution. The operation has been praised by local community leaders who see it as a necessary step to protect local jobs and ensure fair treatment of foreign workers. The detained workers will be given access to legal representation and consular assistance as per international norms.

The Johor Immigration Department has reiterated its commitment to humane treatment of detainees while enforcing the law. The case continues to develop, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses. This comprehensive enforcement action underscores the seriousness with which Malaysia treats immigration offences. The cooperation among agencies sets a precedent for future joint operations.

The public is encouraged to stay informed and comply with immigration laws to avoid similar consequences. The 72 detentions serve as a stark reminder of the risks associated with illegal employment and the importance of maintaining a lawful workforce





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