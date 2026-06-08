7.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, triggers tsunami warnings

A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on June 8, killing at least one person and collapsing buildings. The earthquake also triggered tsunami warnings across the region, with authorities urging residents in affected coastal areas to evacuate immediately.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on June 8, killing at least one person, collapsing buildings, and sparking tsunami warnings across the region. Authorities in the Philippines and Indonesia urged residents in affected coastal regions to move to higher ground immediately, after the offshore quake hit about 24km west of Mindanao island's Sarangani province.

Many buildings were affected, including a shopping centre with a Jollibee fast food restaurant collapsing into rubble in the province's General Santos City, and a building on a local school campus crumpled in another. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a notice that tsunami waves were possible within the next three hours along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos suspended school classes in affected areas of Mindanao while calling on residents in coastal areas to evacuate immediately. Indonesia's national disaster agency instructed officials in the North Sulawesi capital, Manado, northern Gorontalo province and the Sangihe islands to immediately direct their residents to evacuate in an orderly manner to higher ground.

Japanese authorities separately issued a tsunami advisory for swathes of its Pacific coast, projecting waves of up to one metre to hit different regions from 11:30am local time. Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Eastern Mindanao was rocked by a pair of earthquakes of 7.4 and 6.7 magnitude in October that killed at least eight people, following a magnitude 6.9 quake days earlier that killed 76 people and destroyed or damaged 72,000 buildings in Cebu province in central Philippines, according to government figures





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Philippines Earthquake Tsunami Warnings Mindanao Island Sarangani Province General Santos City

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