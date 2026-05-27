67-year-old man dies after being hit by his own reversing car in Batang Kali

A 67-year-old man died in a tragic incident in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor, after being hit by his own reversing car. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are urging members of the public with information to come forward.

A 67-year-old man died in a tragic incident in Batang Kali , Hulu Selangor , after being hit by his own reversing car . The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, when the victim forgot to engage the handbrake after parking his vehicle at his residence.

The police received a report regarding the incident at 5.30pm, and initial investigations revealed that the accident happened at 5.18pm when the victim parked his vehicle inside his home garage. The victim fell and became pinned underneath the car. The police have suggested that the victim failed to engage the handbrake on a downward-sloping garage floor, which led to the accident. The body was taken to the Kuala Kubu Baharu Hospital for a post-mortem.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said that his team assisted in extricating the victim. Five firefighters from the Bukit Sentosa station arrived at the scene at 5.43pm and concluded the operation at 6.05pm. The police are urging members of the public with information to contact investigating officer Insp Nurul Anati Zulkifli at 03-6064 1222. The incident highlights the importance of engaging the handbrake when parking a vehicle, especially on sloping surfaces.

It is a tragic reminder of the consequences of human error and the need for caution when handling vehicles. The police will continue to investigate the incident and provide support to the victim's family during this difficult time





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Batang Kali Hulu Selangor Reversing Car Handbrake Police Investigation

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