5 Celebrities Who Have Been Cancer Warriors

A look at five celebrities who have bravely battled cancer, including Kyle Minogue, the actress from Dead to Me, and the actor from Dexter.

A recently released documentary on Netflix is reportedly causing a stir in Hollywood by recounting the journey of popular singer Kyle Minogue , who was once referred to as the Queen of Pop during her peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Her hit song Can't Get You Out My Head remains fresh to this day. However, her career took a gamble when she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2005. Although she recovered after undergoing treatment, what was not known to the public was that she also secretly battled the same cancer again in 2021.

However, Kyle is not the only celebrity with such an inspiring story, here are five other celebrities who have also been cancer warriors. The actress who exploded with the Dead to Me series was first diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36. Initially, the cancer cells could not be detected through mammograms, but after undergoing an MRI scan, the doctor confirmed that the actress also had positive BRCA 1 gene mutation characteristics, making her cancer risk more pronounced.

She then underwent mastectomy surgery, removing both breasts, and is now cancer-free. Who doesn't know the hero Wolverine? In 2013, he shocked fans by sharing that he was fighting cancer, specifically basal cell carcinoma skin cancer. He had undergone many treatments, including removing cancer cells from his nose area.

However, the doctor confirmed that Hugh's cancer was slow-acting and not life-threatening. According to Hugh, the cancer was caused by his lack of sun protection during his childhood in Australia. Now, Hugh is cancer-free and regularly checks up with a dermatologist. Shannen may have a close-to-heart story of cancer resistance with Hollywood fans.

The actress popular with the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed series was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She then underwent various treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation, and mastectomy, and was declared cancer-free in 2017.

However, her cancer returned in 2020 and spread to her brain and bones. She then passed away on July 13, 2024. The actor popular with the Dexter series was once diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system in the body. Michael received the diagnosis around 2010 when he was at the height of his popularity as the lead actor in the TV series Dexter.

The news shocked many fans as he was still actively working in the entertainment industry at the time. After several months of treatment, he was declared in remission, a condition in which cancer symptoms decrease or become inactive





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