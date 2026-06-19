49-Year-Old Man Jailed Five Years and Caned for Third-Time Syabu Use in Kota Kinabalu

A jobless 49-year-old man received a five-year prison sentence and one stroke of the cane for consuming syabu for the third time, with the court imposing additional police supervision after release.

Kota Kinabalu : A 49-year-old jobless man was sentenced to five years' imprisonment and one stroke of the cane for taking syabu for the third time.

Maarof Garib pleaded guilty before Sessions Court Judge Monica Linsua to consuming the drug after testing positive during a urine screening at a police station here on May 9. The court heard that Maarof had two previous convictions for the same offence in 2015 and 2016.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 39C(1) of the same Act, which provides for a jail term of between five and seven years and whipping upon conviction. The court ordered him to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest and to undergo three years of police supervision upon completing his prison term. This case highlights the strict enforcement of drug laws in Malaysia, particularly for repeat offenders.

The Dangerous Drugs Act imposes severe penalties to deter drug use and trafficking, with enhanced punishments for subsequent convictions. The combination of imprisonment, caning, and post-release supervision reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing drug-related crimes. The sentence serves as a warning to others who might consider using illegal substances. The judicial system continues to prioritize public safety by imposing mandatory minimum sentences for certain drug offences.

The inclusion of whipping as a corporal punishment underscores the severity with which Malaysia views drug consumption, especially for habitual offenders. The three-year police supervision after release aims to monitor the individual's reintegration into society and reduce the risk of re-offending. This case also illustrates the consequences of failing to comply with drug testing requirements, as the urine screening at a police station led to the detection of syabu use.

The legal process moved swiftly due to the guilty plea, but the prior record significantly influenced the sentencing. The judge's decision aligns with the statutory guidelines, ensuring consistency in the application of the law. The demographic details, such as the defendant's age and unemployment status, may be considered during sentencing but do not absolve the individual from responsibility. The ruling reinforces the message that drug offences are taken seriously, regardless of personal circumstances.

The involvement of the Sessions Court indicates the seriousness of the charge, as higher courts handle more severe cases. The sentencing reflects a balance between punishment and rehabilitation, with supervision intended to support the offender's return to a law-abiding life. Overall, this incident serves as a reminder of the legal risks associated with drug use and the importance of adhering to the law to avoid harsh penalties





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Drug Offence Syabu Kota Kinabalu Dangerous Drugs Act Whipping Repeat Offender Urine Screening Sentence Police Supervision

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