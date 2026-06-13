471 Undocumented Foreign Workers and 31 Employers Arrested in 5-Day Operation

The Malaysian Immigration Department conducted 179 enforcement operations across the country, resulting in the arrest of 471 undocumented foreign workers and 31 employers.

PETALING JAYA: A total of 471 undocumented foreign workers and 31 employers were arrested in 179 enforcement operations conducted by the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) across the country over the past five days.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said that during the operations, a total of 1,494 individuals, comprising locals and foreigners, were inspected at various hotspots. He added that out of the number inspected, 471 undocumented foreign workers were arrested for suspected violations under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and related regulations.

'A total of 31 employers were also arrested to assist in the investigation as they are believed to have employed or protected foreign workers who committed immigration offenses,' he said in a statement here today. Meanwhile, four states recorded the highest number of operations with Johor recording 52 operations, Perak (36), Kedah (25), and Putrajaya (22).

The comprehensive operation has proven the commitment to ensuring consistent law enforcement without compromise, with the main focus being to ensure foreign workers adhere to the conditions set by the government.

'Each passport issued has specific conditions that must be complied with by its holder. Any abuse of the passport, including engaging in unauthorized activities or being involved in unlawful business activities, is an offense that can result in stern action as per the law,' he said. Failure to comply with passport conditions not only leads to the cancellation of the passport but can also result in arrest, prosecution, and deportation from the country.

Zakaria said that continuous enforcement is carried out to ensure the sovereignty of the country's laws is always maintained and the interests of the Malaysian people are always prioritized. He also welcomed public cooperation in providing information related to the presence or activities of foreign workers suspected of violating immigration laws to enable enforcement actions to be taken





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Immigration Undocumented Foreign Workers Employers Arrests Enforcement Operations

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