41-year-old man dies after falling from bridge while driving in Pitas

A man died after falling from a bridge while driving his Mitsubishi Mirage on a gravel road. He skidded off the bridge while travelling from Kanibongan towards Kampung Narandang in dark conditions. He attempted to get out of the vehicle but fell beneath the bridge before dying.

A 41-year-old man died after falling from a bridge while crossing a wooden bridge on a gravel road in dark conditions . The incident took place in Pitas when the Mitsubishi Mirage he was driving skidded while crossing the bridge, and the victim suffered severe head injuries.

He attempted to get out of the vehicle before falling beneath the bridge, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the hospital medical officer at 2.45am. However, it was not until 1.34am that the district fire station received an emergency call from the location, and six firefighters, led by PBK I Gabuh Maradan, were dispatched to retrieve the victim from the river and hand him over to the police





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Road Accident Pitas Gravel Road Dark Conditions Mitsubishi Mirage Attempting To Get Out Of The Vehicle Falling From Bridge Perishing Survival Rescuers Dispatched Retrieved

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