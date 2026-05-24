33rd BMW Motorrad Auto Bavaria Celebration Features New Color Scheme for Model R1300 GS

Ahmad Faisal Mustafa, Chairman of the Sale (Motorrad), revealed that the new green color represents the spirit and motivation of the organization, symbolizing adventure and the adventurous spirit of the motorcycle. The black color, on the other hand, represents the road, indicating that the R1300 GS is suitable for challenging terrains as well as highway usage. Approximately 25 motorbikes and 10 Mini cars traveled from the headquarters to Cameron Highlands Pahang, covering a distance of approximately 250 kilometers.

AHMAD Faisal Mustafa (kanan) memberi penerangan warna baharu model R1300 GS sempena konvoi ulang tahun ke-33 BMW Motorrad Auto Bavaria di Cameron Highlands, Pahang. - UTUSAN/ZABRY MOHAMAD CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Sempena ulang tahunnya yang ke-33, BMW Motorrad Auto Bavaria memperkenalkan warna baharu untuk model R1300 GS.

Sebagai gimik sempena pelancarannya pada awal bulan depan, Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara mengadakan pratonton eksklusif kepada pelanggannya. Dinamakan Jahre iaitu daripada perkataan Jerman bermaksud ‘ulang tahun’, terdapat dua warna menarik, hijau dan kelabu pada corak baharu itu. Ketua Jualannya (Motorrad), Ahmad Faisal Mustafa berkata, warna hijau melambangkan semangat dan motivasi organisasi tersebut.

‘Warna hijau juga mewakili jiwa kembara (adventure) pada model ini yang merupakan sebuah motosikal lasak. ‘Warna kelabu pula melambangkan jalan tar. Secara tidak langsung bermaksud R1300 GS adalah motosikal sesuai untuk kegunaan di permukaan mencabar juga di jalan raya. ’, Dalam pada itu, kira-kira 25 motosikal BMW dan 10 kereta Mini berkonvoi dari ibu negara ke sini meliputi jarak perjalanan kira-kira 250 kilometer.





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BMW Motorrad Model R1300 GS Confetti Clown Canopy

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