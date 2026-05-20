32-Year-Old Man Survives 12-Meter-Deep Drain Escape in Ayer Keroh, Melaka

Naim, a 32-year-old man, recounts his ordeal of falling into a 12-meter-deep drain while gathering items in Ayer Keroh, Melaka. Despite being trapped for three hours, Naim faced infestations of insects and encountered traces of snake skin. The fire and rescue department confirms the incident and highlights Naim's rescue and the care given to him during the extraction.

A 32-year-old man named Naim described how he fell into a 12-meter-deep drain while gathering items in Ayer Keroh , Melaka . According to Naim, the drain in Taman Melaka Perdana, which previous media outlets claimed was only 4 meters deep, was much deeper.

Despite being trapped for three hours, Naim reported encountering insects and snake skin in the drain. He stated that he had mistakenly slipped into the drain while retrieving something, not due to attempting to save a cat. Fire and rescue department public relations officer deputy fire Supt Mohd Hafidzatullah Rashid confirmed the incident, highlighting the rescue team's careful navigation and care of the injured man





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Emergency Drain Fire Rescue Ayer Keroh Melaka Tamang Melaka Perdana 12-Meter-Deep Drain Rescue Team Care Trapped Insect Infestation Snake Skin

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