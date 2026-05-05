312 New Converts Embrace Islam in Johor This Year

Johor recorded 312 new conversions to Islam in the first three months of the year, with the Sarawak ethnic community representing the largest group. The state government has allocated RM19.836 million for assistance programs, focusing on welfare, education, and religious guidance.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government has recorded 312 new converts to Islam , also known as mualaf, registering their embrace of the religion during the first three months of this year.

The Chairman of the State Islamic Affairs Committee, Mohd. Fared Mohd. Khalid, stated that among this number, the Sarawak ethnic community recorded the highest number with 74 individuals. He added that this was followed by 52 individuals from the Orang Asli community; 49 from the Chinese community; 48 from the Indian community; 38 from the Sabah ethnic group, and 51 individuals from various other backgrounds.

The Johor Islamic Affairs Department (JAINJ), through the Muallaf Trust Account, received an allocation of RM19.836 million to implement various forms of assistance to the mualaf community in the state. As of April 30, 2026, the total expenditure utilized amounted to RM7.04 million, with a remaining allocation of RM12.796 million. This expenditure encompasses welfare assistance, education, religious guidance, and basic necessities, aligning with efforts to strengthen their understanding of Islam and improve their quality of life.

He stated this in response to a question from Datuk Ramlee Bohani (BN-Kempas) regarding the initiatives or social empowerment assistance for the mualaf community in the state during the Johor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) session in Kota Iskandar today. Mohd.

Fared, who is also the State Assemblyman (ADUN) for Semerah, also informed that among the assistance provided include primary and secondary school assistance ranging from RM1,200 to RM1,800 to RM3,600 per year; a one-off marriage assistance of RM1,500; and civil divorce assistance up to RM3,000. JAINJ is committed to ensuring that the mualaf community does not revert to their original religion by implementing various moral support and guidance programs; strengthening religious guidance classes; and providing incentives and rewards.

The state government recognizes the importance of comprehensive support for new converts, extending beyond financial aid to encompass educational opportunities, religious mentorship, and social integration programs. This holistic approach aims to foster a strong sense of belonging and ensure that mualaf individuals are well-equipped to practice their faith and contribute positively to society. The allocation of funds demonstrates a clear commitment to the welfare and empowerment of this growing community within Johor.

The detailed breakdown of expenditure highlights the strategic allocation of resources towards areas that directly impact the lives of mualaf individuals, such as education and basic needs. The provision of assistance for both marriage and divorce proceedings underscores the state’s commitment to supporting mualaf individuals through all stages of life.

Furthermore, the emphasis on moral support and religious guidance reflects a proactive approach to addressing potential challenges and ensuring the long-term stability of their faith. The ongoing efforts of JAINJ, coupled with the support of the state government, are crucial in creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for mualaf individuals, enabling them to thrive and fully participate in the community.

The success of these initiatives is evident in the continued growth of the mualaf community in Johor, demonstrating the positive impact of targeted support and empowerment programs. The state government remains dedicated to strengthening these programs and expanding their reach to ensure that all mualaf individuals have access to the resources they need to live fulfilling and meaningful lives.

The commitment to preventing reversion to previous faiths is a testament to the importance placed on religious stability and the provision of comprehensive support systems. The combination of financial assistance, educational opportunities, and religious guidance creates a robust framework for fostering a strong and resilient mualaf community in Johor





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Islam Conversion Mualaf Johor Religious Affairs Sarawak Orang Asli Financial Aid Education Religious Guidance

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