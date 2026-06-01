300 detained in Sabah police raid on Ahmadiyah Qadiani gathering

In a joint operation, Sabah religious authorities and police arrested 300 people, including 12 leaders, for allegedly promoting deviant teachings linked to the Ahmadiyah Qadiani group.

A joint operation led by the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the police resulted in the arrest of 300 individuals, including 12 leaders believed to be members of the Ahmadiyah Qadiani group, in a school hall in Likas, Kota Kinabalu, on Saturday, March 30.

The operation was prompted by public complaints about activities that deviated from Islamic teachings, according to a report by Sinar Harian. Kota Kinabalu acting OCPD Superintendent Syed Lot Syed Abdul Rahman stated that the operation was launched after the department received a complaint on Thursday, May 28, regarding a program held from Friday to Saturday.

Investigations revealed that the program was linked to the Ahmadiyah Qadiani group, which the Sabah State Fatwa Council Committee declared deviant and contrary to Islamic teachings, with the ruling gazetted in 2007. The detained group included 12 leaders and main organizers, along with 288 congregation members. The program was also attended by senior leaders of Jemaah Ahmadiyah Muslim Malaysia and members from several districts in Sabah.

During the raid, authorities seized several items linked to the group's teachings, including 24 banners depicting the founder and supreme leader of the Ahmadiyah Qadiani movement, approximately 200 books and reading materials related to their doctrines, program documents, attendance lists, publications, and various other documents associated with the group's activities. All arrested individuals were taken to the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters for documentation and further investigation by the department.

They were subsequently released on bail in accordance with applicable laws. Superintendent Syed Lot said the case is being investigated under Section 52(1), Section 52A, and Section 102 of the Sabah State Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1995. The Ahmadiyah Qadiani group has been declared deviant in Malaysia and many other Muslim-majority countries due to its belief that Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, the founder of the movement, was a prophet.

This contradicts the mainstream Islamic belief that Prophet Muhammad is the final prophet. The group has faced persecution and restrictions in several countries. In Sabah, the state fatwa council's declaration in 2007 officially labeled the group's teachings as deviant, leading to legal actions against any activities promoting their beliefs. The public has been advised to seek religious guidance from authentic and recognized sources and to refer to religious authorities if they have doubts about any teachings or beliefs being propagated.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against any individuals or groups found to be deviating from Islamic teachings, emphasizing the importance of maintaining religious harmony and adherence to established doctrines





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Ahmadiyah Qadiani Sabah Raid Deviant Teachings Islamic Religious Department Syariah Criminal Offences

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