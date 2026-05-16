30+ Apply to Join Anti-Drugs Squad

Growing community support for anti-drug initiatives in Sabah, Malaysia. Highlighted in the strong response to a roadshow by the AADK Anti-Drugs Squad organized by Grace Lee Li Mei.

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - More than 30 people showed interest to join the AADK ( Anti-Drugs Narcotics Committee) Anti-Drugs Squad during a roadshow in Kampung Air on Saturday, organized by PKR Kota Kinabalu Chief Grace Lee Li Mei.

The strong response indicates the increasing community support for anti-drug efforts and encourages youths to act as 'eyes and ears' for authorities, particularly in areas affected by drug trafficking. Participants who applied were also given motor oil subsidies during the programme. Sabah JPJ Deputy Director Erick Jusiang highlighted the department's support for anti-drug operations through joint operations with AADK, including urine tests on drivers.

To expand community-based programmes, AADK Sabah Director Elmariah Chung mentioned that the state has about 20,000 registered anti-drug volunteers. Furthermore, more outreach plans are underway, particularly in Kota Kinabalu





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Anti-Drugs Community Support Youth Engagement

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