21 individuals given jail terms for immigration offenses in Kota Kinabalu

A man from Gambia and another from Germany were among 21 individuals brought before the court in Kota Kinabalu and sentenced for various immigration offenses. They pleaded guilty for overstaying in Sabah after their Special Pass expired.

A man from Gambia and another from Germany were among 21 individuals brought before a court in Kota Kinabalu and sentenced for various immigration offenses.

Louis Chaw, a 36-year-old from Gambia, was fined RM10,000 in default six months’ jail for overstaying in Sabah after his Special Pass expired on July 31, 2025. He had overstayed for eight months and 23 days. A German national was charged with illegal entry and ordered remanded pending the hearing. In separate cases, a Pakistani man and three Indonesians were sentenced to between four and 12 months’ jail for overstaying after their travel documents expired.

The remaining offenders were jailed four months each for entering Sabah without valid travel documents. All 21 individuals, including Chaw, were ordered to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Offenses Overstaying Special Pass Gambia Germany Sabah Kota Kinabalu Session Court Judge Immigration Act 1959/63 Section 15(1)(C) German National Pakistani Man Three Indonesians Ranau Sipitang Kudat Kota Kinabalu Immigration Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kota Kinabalu assemblyman disagrees with minister's words on damaged schools; calls for urgent actionA Kota Kinabalu assemblyman has expressed disapproval with the State Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister's recent statement regarding 'dilapidated buildings' instead of 'dilapidated schools'. He emphasized the need for immediate repair works and action to ensure the safety of students and teachers in Sabah schools.

Read more »

Kota Kinabalu runners cross finish line with zero plastic litter, environmental impact nullifiedThe Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA) Sabah Branch successfully orchestrated the Alliance Bank Borneo International Marathon 2026's course, ensuring zero plastic bottles and waste remained on the race route, while Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo expand into Borneo with a debut festival in KK.

Read more »

Sabah revises tourism strategy after airline route suspensions affect Kota Kinabalu connectivityKOTA KINABALU, May 11 — Sabah is reviewing its tourism targets and adopting a more flexible strategy following a series of airline route suspensions affecting connectivity into...

Read more »

Kota Kinabalu News: Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim to undertake Mahkota Borneo Expedition in SabahTengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alabed planning to embark on the Mahkota Borneo Expedition in Sabah.

Read more »