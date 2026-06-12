2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule in Malaysian Time: Full Match List and Key Dates

A comprehensive overview of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the expanded 48-team format, host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and the full match schedule in Malaysian Time (GMT+8). Highlights include early kick-offs for Malaysian viewers, key stages from group play to the final on July 20, and the significance of this historic tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This tournament marks a historic expansion to 48 participating teams, up from the previous 32-team format.

For viewers in Malaysia (GMT+8), match times will be notably early due to the time zone difference with North America, with some group stage games starting as early as 3:00 AM local time. The group stage culminates on June 28 in Malaysian time, while the final is set for 3:00 AM on July 20.

The complete schedule in Malaysian time includes numerous fixtures: Opening day on June 11 features Mexico vs South Africa and Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 3:00 AM, followed by Brazil vs Morocco at 6:00 AM and other matches throughout the day. The round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals are also listed with specific dates and times, including late-night and early-morning kick-offs. The final will determine the champion after a month-long competition across multiple host cities.

This format change aims to increase global participation and viewership, though it raises logistical challenges for teams and fans alike. The schedule in Malaysian time ensures local audiences can plan ahead for the marathon event, despite the inconvenient hours for many matches. The tournament will be the first World Cup staged in three countries and the first in North America since 1994





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FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Schedule Malaysian Time 48 Teams Canada Mexico USA Football Tournament Match Times Group Stage Round Of 16 Final

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