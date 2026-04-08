2026 FIFA World Cup: Malaysian Fans Await News of Local Broadcaster

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Malaysians are anxiously awaiting news of a local broadcaster to air the matches live. Unlike neighboring countries, Malaysia has yet to announce its plans, leaving fans wondering where they can watch the prestigious tournament. This article explores the historical landscape of World Cup broadcasting in Malaysia, the current challenges, and the potential ways fans can still access the games.

Stay informed with our FREE Newsletter, or join our Telegram and WhatsApp channels for all the latest updates. As the anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to begin in just a few months, Malaysia n football fans are left wondering where they can watch the matches live. Unlike neighboring countries such as Indonesia and Singapore, which have already announced their official broadcasters, Malaysia has yet to reveal its plans for live coverage of the prestigious tournament.

This has led to a surge of inquiries on social media platforms from eager fans seeking information on where they can follow the action. Historically, Malaysians have enjoyed widespread access to World Cup matches through a variety of channels, including public broadcasters, pay-TV providers, corporate sponsorships, and even some popular food and beverage establishments. The absence of an announcement regarding a local broadcaster is causing concern among fans who are accustomed to being able to watch the tournament. \Looking back at past World Cups, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), the nation’s public broadcaster, provided free-to-air coverage of a significant number of matches in 2018. Astro, the leading pay-TV provider in Malaysia, has consistently held the rights to broadcast all matches in previous tournaments. In addition, corporate entities such as Maxis and AirAsia have sponsored RTM’s free coverage. Notably, the involvement of major brands like Coca-Cola has extended beyond broadcasting rights, with the company supporting events such as the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, bringing the trophy to Malaysia on multiple occasions, including earlier this year. This year's tournament promises to be even bigger than before, featuring an expanded format with 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 cities, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This increased scope inevitably impacts the cost of broadcasting, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the availability of local coverage in Malaysia. In 1982, Malaysian fans themselves rallied together through a crowdfunding initiative, raising RM300,000 to enable RTM to broadcast additional matches, highlighting the strong passion and desire to watch the beautiful game in the country. That initiative showcased a powerful desire among Malaysians to have access to World Cup matches.\While the situation in Malaysia remains uncertain, there are still options for fans to follow the 2026 World Cup. According to information released by Inside FIFA, the matches will be available on YouTube through a partnership with FIFA, allowing official media partners to stream the first 10 minutes of every match for free. Broadcasters will also stream select full matches, along with extensive highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and Shorts. In addition to live action, fans can expect behind-the-scenes content from creators and on-demand highlights. FIFA will also feature full-length past matches and historical moments on their official YouTube channel. This approach is intended to broaden the reach of the event. Fans can expect various digital avenues to engage with the matches. To stay updated with the latest news on this, consider staying updated by TRP's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads





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