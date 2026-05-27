2026 ASEAN Legacy and Family Office Forum Concludes Successfully in Kuala Lumpur

The 2026 ASEAN Legacy and Family Office Forum wrapped up in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together ministers, financial experts, and stakeholders to discuss wealth management, ESG integration, digital transformation, and regulatory harmonization for family offices in Southeast Asia.

The 2026 ASEAN Legacy and Family Office Forum concluded successfully in Kuala Lumpur , marking a significant milestone in regional financial collaboration and legacy planning . The event gathered prominent policymakers, financial experts, and family office stakeholders from across Southeast Asia to discuss strategies for sustainable wealth management , intergenerational wealth transfer, and the evolving regulatory landscape within the ASEAN region.

Key themes included the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into family office operations, the digital transformation of financial services, and the role of Kuala Lumpur as a burgeoning hub for family offices and legacy planning. The forum emphasized the importance of harmonizing regulations across ASEAN member states to facilitate cross-border investment and foster economic resilience.

Participants engaged in high-level panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions aimed at building consensus on best practices and innovative approaches to legacy planning that align with both family values and broader societal goals. The outcomes of the forum are expected to contribute to the development of a more cohesive and forward-looking framework for family offices in ASEAN, positioning the region for long-term growth and stability





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ASEAN Family Office Legacy Planning Wealth Management Kuala Lumpur ESG Regulatory Harmonization Digital Transformation Southeast Asia Forum

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