2025 STPM Results Show record Perfect Scores and Higher National Average CGPA

The 2025 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination results have been announced, revealing a record 1,336 perfect scorers with a 4.00 CGPA and a rise in the national average to 2.88. The modular assessment system is credited with sustained improvement since its 2013 introduction.

The 2025 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia ( STPM ) results revealed significant academic achievements among candidates. A total of 1,336 students scored a perfect 4.00 cumulative grade point average ( CGPA ), representing 3.5% of the 40,199 candidates who sat for the examination.

This outstanding performance contributed to an increase in the national average CGPA from 2.85 in the previous year to 2.88. The examination's modular system, which replaced the traditional single year-end assessment with continuous evaluations across three semesters, appears to have fostered consistent academic effort and improved outcomes. Compared to the system's implementation in 2013, when the national average CGPA was 2.57, the 2025 figure is 12.06% higher, indicating sustained progress over the past decade.

During the announcement held on 18 June, Md Amin highlighted several key metrics. He noted that 38,128 candidates, accounting for 99.96% of the 40,199 registered students, qualified to receive the STPM certificate. This near-complete certification rate underscores the examination's accessibility and the students' overall performance.

Additionally, the number of candidates achieving straight 5A grades increased to 60 from 53 the previous year, reflecting a rise in top-tier academic excellence. The percentages of students attaining CGPAs of 3.75, 3.00, 2.75, and 2.00 and above also showed improvement compared to 2024, painting a picture of broad-based advancement across performance brackets. The improvements are attributed to the modular assessment approach, which distributes evaluation over three semesters and reduces the pressure of a single high-stakes exam.

This system encourages continuous learning and allows students to demonstrate their understanding progressively. The steady rise in national CGPA since 2013 suggests that the reform has had a lasting positive impact on educational outcomes. With such a high percentage of candidates qualifying for certification and an increase in perfect scorers, the 2025 STPM results mark a milestone in Malaysia's pre-university education system, setting a strong precedent for future cohorts





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STPM 2025 Results CGPA Perfect Score Modular System Malaysia Education Examination

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