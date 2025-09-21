2025 Le Tour de Langkawi Organisers Prioritize Rider Safety Following Tragic Incident

Organisers of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) are focusing on rider safety following a fatal accident during a related event. They have committed to full compliance with safety protocols and are working with stakeholders like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). The race will have a cost of RM19.5 million.

The organisers of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) have reiterated their commitment to enhancing rider safety , ensuring full adherence to all established standard operating procedures (SOPs). This commitment comes in the wake of a tragic incident during the Langkawi Legendary Ride (LLR) where a participant lost their life.

National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Jefri Ngadirin confirmed that numerous meetings have been held with all relevant stakeholders, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to comprehensively review and improve safety protocols throughout the entire race. These efforts aim to provide a secure and controlled environment for all participants. The focus is on learning from past experiences and proactively implementing measures to mitigate potential risks. This includes an increased presence of the police to maintain order and ensure the smooth execution of the event. The organisers are taking this responsibility very seriously and are focused on creating a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Ngadirin emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines set forth by the International Cycling Union (UCI) in addition to the PDRM's directives, highlighting a multifaceted approach to rider safety. \The incident on September 6th, involving the death of 28-year-old Low Beng Seng during the LLR, served as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with cycling events. Low Beng Seng died instantly after colliding with an oncoming car. The accident happened when Low veered into the opposite lane of the road due to severe head injuries, and caused the organizers to take another look at safety protocols. The incident has prompted a detailed review of safety measures, with particular attention being paid to the conditions of roads, and traffic control. The aim is to prevent such accidents from happening again. The commitment to full compliance with SOPs reflects a dedication to preventing future tragedies and providing a secure environment for all riders and spectators alike. It is the intention of the organizers to create a safe and exciting event and make sure all participants are safe.\In terms of the financial aspects of the event, LTdL chief operating officer (COO) Emir Abdul Jalal disclosed that this year's edition is estimated to cost approximately RM19.5 million to organize. A significant portion of this, RM7.5 million, will be covered through sponsorship agreements. This includes a substantial contribution of RM1 million from BubblesO2, sponsor of the King of the Mountains polka dot Jersey. Emir Abdul Jalal clarified that the event is organized under the auspices of the NSC, ensuring that all funds, whether from government grants or sponsorships, are directed towards essential operational expenses. These include security measures, infrastructure development, and logistics. The organisers are confident in their ability to execute the event in an orderly and efficient manner, drawing on the experiences gained in previous years. This year's preparations are expected to be streamlined compared to the previous year, primarily because the tour peloton will only have to cross the sea once to reach Langkawi. The efficiency in the logistics further contributes to the organization of a successful event





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Le Tour De Langkawi Cycling Safety Accident Rider Safety Ltdl PDRM UCI

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MIHAS 2025 jangka capai jualan RM4.5 bilion, lonjak ekonomi halal MalaysiaPameran Halal Antarabangsa Malaysia 2025 dijangka catat jualan RM4.5 bilion, dengan RM4.1 bilion sudah direkod dalam dua hari pertama acara.

Read more »

Sidang SVOLUTION 2025 pacu ASEAN jadi hab dagang digital berasaskan AISVO.ai melancarkan platform super dagang berasaskan kecerdasan buatan (AI) pertama sekali gus mengukuhkan kedudukan ASEAN dalam ekosistem dagang digital global.

Read more »

25-Year-Old Chemical Engineer Takes Home Miss International Malaysia 2025 CrownShe quit her job to focus on the pageant.

Read more »

Syed Saddiq Finishes 2025 Ironman World Championship in Just Over 13 HoursThe Member of Parliament (MP) for Muar, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, achieved a personal milestone after completing the Ironman World Championship and

Read more »

Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation 2025 Opens in Kuala Lumpur with Aaron KwokThe Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation 2025 kicked off in Kuala Lumpur, featuring Hong Kong cinema stars, including Aaron Kwok. The opening film, directed by James Hung and starring Kwok, explores themes of family, resilience, and acceptance. The event, organized by the Asian Film Awards Academy, highlights the perseverance of filmmakers and showcases the diversity of Hong Kong cinema.

Read more »

Hong Kong Birth Rate Expected to Fall in 2025 Despite Government EffortsBirths in Hong Kong are projected to decline in 2025, potentially nearing the record low of 2022, despite government initiatives like cash handouts and tax concessions aimed at boosting the birth rate. Analysis reveals a decrease in registered births during the first seven months of 2024, contradicting the government's projections and the impact of the baby bonus scheme.

Read more »