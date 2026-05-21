2,122 Letters of Demand Issued for Tailgating and Toll Regulation Violations

AFA Prime Bhd has issued a notable number of letters of demand to motorists who committed various traffic infractions on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and East Coast Expressway 1. The offenders mostly used private vehicles and committed the infractions on normal days. The company employed CCTV and automatic detection methods to identify the offenders.

AFA Prime Bhd has issued 2,122 letters of demand to motorists for tailgating and toll regulation violations since 2023, totaling RM21,181. The company used CCTV and automatic detection to identify the offenders, who used mostly private vehicles.

Most cases occurred along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and several locations on the East Coast Expressway 1. AFA stated that the offences did not only occur during festive seasons but also on normal days. The company aims to obtain information about vehicle owners who commit more than three times to issue specialized letters of demand. Despite issuing a high number of letters of demand, the amount of fine was low, just less than 1%





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Tailgating Toll Regulation Violations Traffic Infractions Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway East Coast Expressway 1 AFA Prime Bhd Malaysian Roads

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