14-year-old girl allegedly attempts to cut herself under influence of 'mushroom' vape

A 14-year-old girl allegedly attempted to cut her neck and wrists with a knife at a house in Jonker Walk, Melaka, on Sunday, believed to be under the influence of a vape called 'mushroom'.

A 14-year-old girl allegedly attempted to cut her neck and wrists with a knife at a house in Jonker Walk, Melaka , on Sunday, believed to be under the influence of a vape called 'mushroom'.

Melaka police chief, Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, said the incident occurred around 10.33 pm, after the victim allegedly acted out due to emotional stress when she was stopped from leaving with her 17-year-old male friend. According to him, initial investigations found that the victim, who lives with her foster mother, allegedly cut her neck and wrists using a knife in her bedroom on the first floor of the house.

The victim suffered injuries to her neck and both hands before being rushed to Melaka Hospital for emergency treatment. The police chief said the victim's condition is now stable and was discharged from the ward on May 27. Further investigations revealed that the 14-year-old was believed to have started smoking vape since February after being introduced to it by her 17-year-old male friend who is still in Form Four.

The victim's statement found that the vape was supplied by her male friend, but no arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is still ongoing. The victim's foster mother, 49, claimed that the 14-year-old was out of control during the incident due to the influence of the substance. The police are also investigating under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, as they believe there was negligence or abandonment of the victim





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Melaka 14-Year-Old Girl Mushroom Vape Attempted Self-Harm Negligence

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