13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from 16th Floor of Penang Condominium

A 13-year-old girl tragically passed away after falling from the 16th floor of a condominium in Tanjung Tokong, Penang. Police have ruled out foul play and classified the case as a sudden death.

A tragic incident unfolded in George Town, Penang , yesterday evening when a 13-year-old teenage girl lost her life after falling from the 16th floor of a condominium located in Tanjung Tokong . The incident, which has left the local community in shock, was reported to the authorities at approximately 5:49 pm. Emergency services were alerted to the scene following reports of a fall, but despite the swift response, the victim could not be saved.

According to the preliminary findings released by the police, the teenager is believed to have fallen from her residence before being discovered in an unconscious state on the eighth floor of the building. Medical personnel arrived at the location shortly thereafter but declared the victim deceased at the scene due to the severity of the impact. The body was subsequently transported to the Forensic Medicine Department at Penang Hospital (HPP) to undergo a mandatory post-mortem examination to officially determine the cause of death. North East District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad, provided an official statement regarding the ongoing investigation. He confirmed that a thorough inspection of the scene and a physical examination of the deceased were conducted by investigators. Based on these initial findings, the police have stated that there are currently no indications of foul play involved in the tragedy. The lack of suspicious circumstances or evidence suggesting external interference has led the authorities to treat this case as a sudden death. As standard procedure in such unfortunate events, a Sudden Death Report (SDR) has been filed to facilitate further investigative processes and ensure that all necessary administrative requirements are met before the case is closed. While the investigation remains focused on the sudden death classification, the local authorities have expressed their condolences to the grieving family during this incredibly difficult time. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of child safety and the need for heightened vigilance in high-rise residential buildings. As the police continue to finalize their report and gather statements from relevant witnesses or family members, the public is urged to respect the privacy of the victim's family and avoid spreading unverified information on social media platforms. The focus remains on completing the forensic procedures at Penang Hospital so that the family can proceed with funeral arrangements in accordance with their personal wishes. The authorities will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if any new information emerges during the official inquiry





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Penang Tanjung Tokong Sudden Death Police Investigation Tragedy

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