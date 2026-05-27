11-Month-Old Baby Girl Dies After Being Found Face Down in Pail of Soapy Water

A tragic incident in Seremban where an 11-month-old baby died after being found submerged in a pail of soapy water while under her grandmother's care. Police are investigating under child abuse laws.

An 11-month-old baby girl died tragically yesterday after she was found face down in a pail of soapy water in the backyard of a house in Seremban .

The incident occurred at Jalan Sri Permata Ladang while the infant was under the care of her grandmother, as her parents were at work. According to Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Yatim Osman, the grandmother had placed the baby in a cradle to sleep around 2.30 pm while she attended to household chores such as cooking and hanging laundry.

When she noticed the child was missing from the cradle, she immediately began a search and later discovered the baby submerged in a pail containing a small amount of soapy water, with her head underwater. The victim was rushed to a nearby clinic before being transferred to Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar, where a medical officer pronounced her dead at 4.30 pm.

A post-mortem examination was conducted early this morning, and authorities are awaiting laboratory test results to determine the exact cause of death. Following the incident, police detained a 54-year-old local woman, believed to be the grandmother, to assist in investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. This section pertains to the abuse, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of a child in a manner likely to cause physical or emotional injury.

The investigation aims to determine whether negligence or a lack of supervision contributed to the tragedy. This heartbreaking event serves as a stark reminder for caregivers to maintain constant vigilance when children are near any source of water, even in small amounts. Buckets, pails, and bathtubs can pose serious drowning risks for toddlers and infants, who may lack the strength or coordination to right themselves if they fall in.

Parents and guardians are urged to empty water containers immediately after use and to never leave a child unattended near water, even for a moment. The police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Sinniah Rajoo at 06-6033222 to assist in the ongoing inquiry. The community is in mourning, and support is being offered to the family as they cope with this unimaginable loss





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Baby Death Drowning Seremban Grandmother Child Neglect

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