A total of 11 men were charged in the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur today with being members of an organised crime group known as the “RT6 Gang” since 2020.

The accused were escorted by police officers, all of whom nodded after the charges were read out separately before Judge Izralizam Sanusi. They are charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code with becoming members of the organised crime group in the Sentul district between January 14, 2020 and April 27, 2026.

All of the accused are required to stand trial as per the law as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court and no plea was recorded. The prosecution team was led by Deputy Public Prosecutors Lokman Kasim and Yazid Mustaqim Roslan, while the defence team comprised of several lawyers, including Datuk Rajpal Singh, Eu Kah Mun and Muhammad Izzhar Idris.

The court denied bail for all the accused and fixed June 24 for mention of the case and submission of documents. The police operation, known as Ops Luxury, was conducted in Bukit Bintang with the help of Malaysian anti-drug agency. Some notable facts about the case include the seizure of a Vellfire vehicle linked to an ex-national football player, as well as a G-Wagon owned by a well-known motivational speaker.

Theunteers among those arrested include a 22-year-old man, while the eldest at 48 years old. All of the accused were cooperated with the police officers but no plea was recorded at this time. The police operation "Ops Luxury" was coordinated with other Malaysian government agencies in addition to the Malaysian Anti-D rugs Agency.

A team of police officers escorted the men to court when they were brought before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court today on charges of being members of the RT6 Gang. In 2019, the arrest of M. Kumaaran marked the beginning of the crackdown on the gang, resulting in the arrest of several other high-placed individuals. The bust of goods seizures and arrests operations carried out by authorities continues to crack down on the activities of the racketeering gang.

A total of 111 suspected gang members in Malaysia have been pulled in during the 2019, According to reports, since 2019 several other busts operations have been conducted more than in recent years where authorities arrested over 100 candidates from Malaysia or recruited foreigners. BY KUGATHAS SELVAN, KUGATHAS SELVAN@KUGATHAS: JKKL Undressed Campaign Selena Gomez has spoken out on the offensive online comments why Joe Rogan claims are controversial The richest players for sports UK price Uber from horse , causal curant Cardinal Pope share cosmetics court child reversal Across Public helpt to homeless-most Act towene SSR Gets OMG Fan Pop icon xen ^^h toe covering with over exposed common Highway R train Ident ye which pert']='Advocate action when corrupt'





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RT6 Gang Organised Crime Group Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court High Court Bukit Bintang Ops Luxury

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