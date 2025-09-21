100-Year-Old Doctor in Japan Continues Medical Practice, Inspiring Community

Dr Teru Kasamatsu, a centenarian in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, continues her medical practice three days a week, providing healthcare to local residents. Her nearly 80-year career and active lifestyle, including solving puzzles and playing the piano, are an inspiration.

In the vibrant landscape of Japan , a remarkable centenarian, Dr Teru Kasamatsu, continues to dedicate her life to the practice of medicine, serving as a beacon of health and inspiration within her community. At the age of 100, Dr Kasamatsu still sees outpatients three days a week at Kasamatsu Hospital in Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture, a testament to her enduring commitment and passion for healing.

Her unwavering dedication to her patients and the longevity of her career is a remarkable story, a testament to the human spirit's resilience and the profound impact one individual can have on the lives of countless others.\Dr Kasamatsu's journey in medicine spans nearly eight decades, beginning in 1948. Her journey began at a time when the world was still recovering from the scars of war, a period that significantly influenced her decision to become a doctor. Facing the hardships of a post-war Japan, she was guided by the wise advice of her father, who recognized the importance of self-sufficiency. She diligently pursued her studies and successfully graduated, becoming a doctor and subsequently marrying Dr Shigeru, an orthopedic surgeon. Together, they built a life centered around the hospital. She recalls handling everything from patient examinations and medicine dispensation to accounting, and even taking on the role of the hospital cook. This profound dedication and her hands-on approach reveal a tireless work ethic and a genuine desire to support her patients. She says the secret to her longevity lies in her diet. Her life's work is a portrait of not just a medical professional, but a caregiver who saw the health and well-being of her patients in a very holistic manner.\Her story goes beyond the clinic walls. Today, Dr Kasamatsu continues to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. She lives independently next to the hospital, walks without a cane, and keeps her mind sharp by solving number puzzles daily. Her hobbies include playing the piano, a passion she cultivated later in life. She continues to learn, taking weekly lessons and striving to master complex pieces, demonstrating her commitment to intellectual and artistic growth. She also keeps up to date with medical advancements and reads materials from medical associations. The hospital, which was founded in 1909, is now run by her son, Dr Satoshi, as the hospital director, and her daughter-in-law, Ms Hitomi, in the head of the nursing department. They are deeply appreciative of her continued dedication. Dr Kasamatsu’s life is a rich tapestry of medical expertise, personal interests, and family bonds, making her an inspiring figure. Her life is proof of her unwavering dedication to her patients and her commitment to a life of learning, growth, and unwavering passion. Her continued presence in the community is a symbol of hope and a reminder of the power of living a full and purposeful life, inspiring those around her to embrace their own potential and live each day with purpose





Geriatrics Healthcare Longevity Japan Medical Practice

