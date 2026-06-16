10 Most Handsome Football Players at the 2026 World Cup

A list of 10 football players at the 2026 World Cup who have gained attention for their good looks, including Cho Gue-sung, Ferran Torres, Josko Gvardiol, and others.

Beyond their brilliant performances on the pitch, several football players at the 2026 World Cup have also caught fans' attention for their handsome and charming looks.

From a South Korean star to a young Juventus player, here is a list of 10 players who have been the talk of the tournament. Cho Gue-sung, a 28-year-old striker currently playing for Danish club Midtjylland, represented his country at the 2022 World Cup. Standing at 188 cm, Cho is not only a fan favorite but also has an advantage in aerial duels. Many netizens compare his face to that of a K-pop star.

Ferran Torres is making his second World Cup appearance after helping Spain win Euro 2024. The Valencia-born player previously played for Valencia and Manchester City and was in a relationship with Sira Martinez, daughter of famous Spanish coach Luis Enrique. Interestingly, Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol almost quit football as a teenager due to lack of playing opportunities.

Born into a humble family in Zagreb, Josko is now a key figure for Croatia as they chase their first World Cup title. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 25, also won the tournament's Best Young Player award. Now, Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has become one of the most important defenders for his country. At about 193 cm, Micky is also known as one of the fastest players in football





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