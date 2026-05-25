1,814 luxury vehicles impounded nationwide in special operation

The road transport department of Malaysia has taken action against drivers who failed to renew their road tax and obtain insurance coverage for their vehicles. The operation resulted in the impounding of 1,814 vehicles, including those of a former football player and a motivational speaker. The exposed breach laid by the drivers led to a conducted press conference held by Jazmanie Shafawi, the Deputy Director-General of JPJ. The fines total more than a total of 2.7 Million Ringgit.

The road transport department has impounded 1,814 vehicles in a special nationwide operation on luxury vehicles , including those of a former national football player and a motivational speaker.

JPJ deputy director-general Jazmanie Shafawi said 915 vehicles of various brands were seized this year, while 899 vehicles were impounded last year for offences including drivers’ failure to renew their motor vehicle licences or road tax. The vehicle of the former football player was seized over three offences: lack of insurance coverage, expired road tax, and expired driving licence





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Malaysia JPJ Road Tax Insurance Coverage Vehicle Impoundment Luxury Vehicles

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