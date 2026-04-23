1,429 Police Personnel Faced Disciplinary Action in Malaysia Last Year

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay announced that 1,429 police officers and personnel were disciplined in 2023 for various offenses, including corruption and abuse of power, emphasizing the force's commitment to integrity and public trust.

A significant number of police personnel in Malaysia faced disciplinary action in the past year, highlighting a continued focus on maintaining integrity within the Royal Malaysian Police force.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay revealed that 1,429 officers and personnel were subjected to disciplinary measures between January and December of the previous year. These actions encompassed a wide spectrum of penalties, ranging from relatively minor reprimands like warnings, issued in 419 cases, and fines, levied in 211 instances, to more severe consequences such as deferred salary increments, reductions in pay, demotions in rank, and ultimately, dismissal from service.

A total of 134 individuals were dismissed, underscoring the seriousness with which misconduct is being addressed. The types of misconduct leading to these actions were diverse, including instances of corruption, extortion, causing physical harm, and involvement in drug-related offenses. Ayob Khan emphasized the police force’s unwavering commitment to taking firm action against any form of misconduct, stating that there would be no compromise in upholding ethical standards.

The need for stringent enforcement against misconduct was presented as crucial for preserving public trust in the police. Ayob Khan acknowledged that while the number of officers involved in misconduct may represent a small percentage of the overall force – potentially as low as 0.01 percent – the impact of such actions is substantial. He stressed that these incidents cannot be dismissed as isolated occurrences and must be addressed thoroughly and consistently.

He firmly stated that integrity is the bedrock of trust in any institution, particularly those responsible for public safety and law enforcement. Resources, experience, and funding are rendered meaningless without a foundation of unwavering integrity. The modern landscape, characterized by the pervasive reach of social media, has amplified the consequences of misconduct. A single mistake can now be rapidly documented, disseminated, and viewed globally, making accountability more critical than ever.

This heightened responsibility extends to those in positions of leadership, where trust is paramount, encompassing all levels of national governance. Ayob Khan asserted that this trust must not be compromised by external pressures attempting to influence the impartial execution of duties by government agencies, especially the police. He advocated for allowing these agencies to operate within the established frameworks of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), laws, and regulations.

Beyond corruption, Ayob Khan broadened the definition of misconduct to include abuses of power, failures to adhere to established procedures, negligence in duty, and general disciplinary violations. The police force is actively strengthening its anti-corruption measures through an internal prevention strategy, aligning with the Royal Malaysian Police integrity framework and the broader National Anti-Corruption Strategy. He cautioned that plans and policies are ineffective if enforcement is selective or inconsistent.

The public now has multiple avenues for reporting police misconduct, including the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) and the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC), providing citizens with options for lodging complaints. Ayob Khan also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between the police, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the public in crime prevention. Given the size of the Malaysian police force – approximately 130,000 officers and personnel nationwide – cooperation with communities is deemed essential.

Community groups can serve as vital bridges between the police and society, facilitating information sharing and fostering trust. This collaborative approach aims to shift the focus from reactive responses to crimes to proactive prevention strategies, ultimately enhancing public safety and reinforcing the integrity of the police force. The emphasis on transparency and accountability reflects a commitment to rebuilding and maintaining public confidence in the institutions responsible for upholding the law





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