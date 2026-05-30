Latest News | News

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30 May 2026, Saturday

Aeroline Withdraws from Kuala Lumpur After 20 Years Amid Regulatory Pressure

Aeroline Withdraws from Kuala Lumpur After 20 Years Amid Regulatory Pressure

Now
Non-Muslim religious associations in Selangor walk out of government meeting, demand review of controversial planning guidelines

Non-Muslim religious associations in Selangor walk out of government meeting, demand review of controversial planning guidelines

Now
Lau Shun, Versatile Actor Known for Thousand-Faced Roles, Passes Away at 87

Lau Shun, Versatile Actor Known for Thousand-Faced Roles, Passes Away at 87

Now
Worker Killed in Wall Collapse at Penang Renovation Site

Worker Killed in Wall Collapse at Penang Renovation Site

39 minutes ago
Tennis-Ukraine's Oliynykova calls out Russian players on tour over invasion

Tennis-Ukraine's Oliynykova calls out Russian players on tour over invasion

39 minutes ago
Diane Parry stuns Amanda Anisimova to reach French Open fourth round

Diane Parry stuns Amanda Anisimova to reach French Open fourth round

39 minutes ago
Switzerland Blanks Norway 6-0 to Return to World Championship Final for Third Straight Year

Switzerland Blanks Norway 6-0 to Return to World Championship Final for Third Straight Year

40 minutes ago
Hakim Danish Secures Second Grid Spot at Italian Moto3 GP After Strong Q2 Performance

Hakim Danish Secures Second Grid Spot at Italian Moto3 GP After Strong Q2 Performance

42 minutes ago
Fire Damages Building in George Town, Penang

Fire Damages Building in George Town, Penang

2 hours ago
Construction Activities at Bukit Mertajam Building Halted Following Fatal Accident

Construction Activities at Bukit Mertajam Building Halted Following Fatal Accident

2 hours ago
Sambutan 'JDT Realm of 12' penutup musim gemilang Harimau Selatan

Sambutan 'JDT Realm of 12' penutup musim gemilang Harimau Selatan

2 hours ago
Jurrien Timber Not Starting in Champions League Final, Kai Havertz as Lone Striker

Jurrien Timber Not Starting in Champions League Final, Kai Havertz as Lone Striker

2 hours ago
Fatal Blaze Engulfs Former Odeon Cinema in George Town, One Dead

Fatal Blaze Engulfs Former Odeon Cinema in George Town, One Dead

2 hours ago
Needed or not, Muda will always reach for progressive values

Needed or not, Muda will always reach for progressive values

2 hours ago
SEA Games 2025: Former world champ Loh Kean Yew knocked out of badminton men's singles q-finals; Singapore medal hopes gone

SEA Games 2025: Former world champ Loh Kean Yew knocked out of badminton men's singles q-finals; Singapore medal hopes gone

2 hours ago
Vingegaard wins stage 20 of Giro d'Italia, secures overall lead

Vingegaard wins stage 20 of Giro d'Italia, secures overall lead

2 hours ago
Hamzah Could Have Easily Defeated Faizal for Deputy President's Post, Says Former Bersatu Leader

Hamzah Could Have Easily Defeated Faizal for Deputy President's Post, Says Former Bersatu Leader

3 hours ago
Raul Fernandez wins first MotoGP sprint at Italian Grand Prix

Raul Fernandez wins first MotoGP sprint at Italian Grand Prix

3 hours ago
Sabalenka Reaches Fourth Round at French Open

Sabalenka Reaches Fourth Round at French Open

3 hours ago
Tour Bus Overturns on Genting Highlands Descent, Six Nepali Nationals Injured

Tour Bus Overturns on Genting Highlands Descent, Six Nepali Nationals Injured

3 hours ago
Fire Destroys Terrace House and 4X4 Vehicle in Seremban 2

Fire Destroys Terrace House and 4X4 Vehicle in Seremban 2

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Lorry on Emergency Lane at Kesas Expressway

Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Lorry on Emergency Lane at Kesas Expressway

3 hours ago
Philippines, US to strengthen defence cooperation along First Island Chain

Philippines, US to strengthen defence cooperation along First Island Chain

4 hours ago
Lorry plunges into ravine at Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing, driver safe

Lorry plunges into ravine at Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing, driver safe

4 hours ago
Seven injured as two tour buses, SUV crash in Pahang

Seven injured as two tour buses, SUV crash in Pahang

4 hours ago
Five Miners Rescued from Flooded Laos Cave, Two Still Missing

Five Miners Rescued from Flooded Laos Cave, Two Still Missing

4 hours ago
Malaysia Seeks Arms Deals With Technology Transfer, Disappointed by Norway

Malaysia Seeks Arms Deals With Technology Transfer, Disappointed by Norway

4 hours ago
Traders in Singapore Find Ways to Deal with Middle East Disruptions

Traders in Singapore Find Ways to Deal with Middle East Disruptions

4 hours ago
WHO chief rallies community in Congo's Ebola response, calls for more funding

WHO chief rallies community in Congo's Ebola response, calls for more funding

4 hours ago
Senate Republicans Face Choice on Trump's $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund

Senate Republicans Face Choice on Trump's $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund

4 hours ago
Belawan, Penang and Perlis link up in new trade route

Belawan, Penang and Perlis link up in new trade route

4 hours ago
Helen Mirren subjected to antisemitic verbal abuse in London, police say

Helen Mirren subjected to antisemitic verbal abuse in London, police say

5 hours ago
Harry Kane: England's World Cup Specialist and Goalscoring Legend

Harry Kane: England's World Cup Specialist and Goalscoring Legend

5 hours ago
Osaka Overcomes Teen Jovic in Three-Set Thriller to Reach French Open Fourth Round

Osaka Overcomes Teen Jovic in Three-Set Thriller to Reach French Open Fourth Round

5 hours ago
Singapore, 16 other countries launch effort to protect critical underwater infrastructure during Shangri-La Dialogue event

Singapore, 16 other countries launch effort to protect critical underwater infrastructure during Shangri-La Dialogue event

5 hours ago
Sri Lanka Suspends Senior Buddhist Monk Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor

Sri Lanka Suspends Senior Buddhist Monk Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor

5 hours ago
Sri Lanka suspends senior monk accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

Sri Lanka suspends senior monk accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

5 hours ago
Malaysian in Laos cave rescue team tells of dangerous conditions

Malaysian in Laos cave rescue team tells of dangerous conditions

5 hours ago
Complicated cave systems are hindering effort to save Lao miners, says Malaysian diver

Complicated cave systems are hindering effort to save Lao miners, says Malaysian diver

5 hours ago
Liverpool sack head coach Arne Slot after disappointing title defence

Liverpool sack head coach Arne Slot after disappointing title defence

5 hours ago
China accuses Dutch warship of intruding near Paracel Islands, uses electronic interference to drive it away

China accuses Dutch warship of intruding near Paracel Islands, uses electronic interference to drive it away

5 hours ago
Three Workers Escape Death as Abandoned Ship Explodes and Burns at Kemaman Jetty

Three Workers Escape Death as Abandoned Ship Explodes and Burns at Kemaman Jetty

5 hours ago
Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Spotted on Wildlife Camera Heading to Camp

Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Spotted on Wildlife Camera Heading to Camp

5 hours ago
Hongkong Post's Struggle in a Digital Era

Hongkong Post's Struggle in a Digital Era

5 hours ago
Stopping bleeding in the field

Stopping bleeding in the field

5 hours ago
Soccer-Liverpool sack Slot after underwhelming season

Soccer-Liverpool sack Slot after underwhelming season

5 hours ago
Malaysian diver reveals nightmare conditions in search for two missing miners in submerged Laos cave

Malaysian diver reveals nightmare conditions in search for two missing miners in submerged Laos cave

6 hours ago
Wildlife camera footage confirms missing hiker Jaslinda was heading to Sukaneka Camp; search narrows

Wildlife camera footage confirms missing hiker Jaslinda was heading to Sukaneka Camp; search narrows

6 hours ago
Liverpool sack Slot after underwhelming season

Liverpool sack Slot after underwhelming season

6 hours ago
Varsity plans mountaineering school to boost safer hiking

Varsity plans mountaineering school to boost safer hiking

6 hours ago
Japan PM vows ‘breakthrough’ with N. Korea in abduction issue

Japan PM vows ‘breakthrough’ with N. Korea in abduction issue

6 hours ago
Malaysia: MACC Chief to File Defamation Suit Against Businessman

Malaysia: MACC Chief to File Defamation Suit Against Businessman

6 hours ago
Malaysia Braces for Severe Weather: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected in Eight States and Labuan

Malaysia Braces for Severe Weather: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected in Eight States and Labuan

6 hours ago
Malaysia Condemns Israel's Planned Expansion of Control over Gaza Strip

Malaysia Condemns Israel's Planned Expansion of Control over Gaza Strip

6 hours ago
Sabah lawmaker questions repeated delays in delivering constitutional forty percent revenue share

Sabah lawmaker questions repeated delays in delivering constitutional forty percent revenue share

6 hours ago
Multiracialism in danger of being lost in transition

Multiracialism in danger of being lost in transition

6 hours ago
‘Konspirasi’ still on screen in Singapore, other countries, says producer

‘Konspirasi’ still on screen in Singapore, other countries, says producer

6 hours ago
Penang Consumers Association Calls for Nationwide Ban on All Nicotine Products Amid Teen Vaping Surge

Penang Consumers Association Calls for Nationwide Ban on All Nicotine Products Amid Teen Vaping Surge

6 hours ago
Central Asia Tilting Towards China Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty and Water Security Concerns

Central Asia Tilting Towards China Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty and Water Security Concerns

6 hours ago
India's Great Nicobar Ambition: Strategic Play in the Indian Ocean Amid Global Energy Crisis

India's Great Nicobar Ambition: Strategic Play in the Indian Ocean Amid Global Energy Crisis

6 hours ago
Malaysia on Track to Become a Reading City

Malaysia on Track to Become a Reading City

6 hours ago
Increased interim payment reflects commitment to Sabah, says AMK Chief

Increased interim payment reflects commitment to Sabah, says AMK Chief

6 hours ago
Jamawi hopes RM1.5 billion allocation will boost Sabah padi industry

Jamawi hopes RM1.5 billion allocation will boost Sabah padi industry

6 hours ago
RM1.5 billion interim payment shows GRS approach is working, says Nizam

RM1.5 billion interim payment shows GRS approach is working, says Nizam

6 hours ago
RM100 per head: Malaysian driver caught smuggling nine Bangladeshis in Myvi after dramatic skid and crash in Tumpat

RM100 per head: Malaysian driver caught smuggling nine Bangladeshis in Myvi after dramatic skid and crash in Tumpat

7 hours ago
Motorcycling-Bezzecchi breaks lap record for Italian GP pole, Martin sets top speed record

Motorcycling-Bezzecchi breaks lap record for Italian GP pole, Martin sets top speed record

7 hours ago
Is sustainable denim indeed fashion’s toughest greenwashing challenge?

Is sustainable denim indeed fashion’s toughest greenwashing challenge?

7 hours ago
Blue Origin faces months of delays after rocket explosion damages launch pad

Blue Origin faces months of delays after rocket explosion damages launch pad

7 hours ago
Tentative US-Iran Agreement Reached on Nuclear and Shipping Issues

Tentative US-Iran Agreement Reached on Nuclear and Shipping Issues

7 hours ago
Malaysia Condemns Israel's Plan to Seize 70% of Gaza

Malaysia Condemns Israel's Plan to Seize 70% of Gaza

7 hours ago
PKR's Strategic Reshuffle: A Prudent Approach to Economic Sustainability

PKR's Strategic Reshuffle: A Prudent Approach to Economic Sustainability

7 hours ago
Laos cave rescue: Four men carried out on stretchers, two remain missing after flash floods

Laos cave rescue: Four men carried out on stretchers, two remain missing after flash floods

7 hours ago
China Unveils AI System for Targeting Process Automation

China Unveils AI System for Targeting Process Automation

7 hours ago
International agencies warn of summer fuel shortages if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed

International agencies warn of summer fuel shortages if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed

7 hours ago
Motorcyclist Killed in Shah Alam Expressway Accident

Motorcyclist Killed in Shah Alam Expressway Accident

7 hours ago
French Open Fashion Spotlight Moves to Suzanne Lenglen Court, Naomi Osaka's Dress Sense Draws Attention

French Open Fashion Spotlight Moves to Suzanne Lenglen Court, Naomi Osaka's Dress Sense Draws Attention

7 hours ago
JPN: No Need To Rush For New MyKad Replacement

JPN: No Need To Rush For New MyKad Replacement

7 hours ago
AMK dismisses critics questioning Nurul Izzah's appointment as 'sakit hati'

AMK dismisses critics questioning Nurul Izzah's appointment as 'sakit hati'

7 hours ago
realme To Launch P4 Series On 3 June

realme To Launch P4 Series On 3 June

7 hours ago
COROS Pace 4 Jakob Ingebrigtsen Edition Arrives In Malaysia

COROS Pace 4 Jakob Ingebrigtsen Edition Arrives In Malaysia

7 hours ago
Canada's broader citizenship rules draw strong American interest, data shows

Canada's broader citizenship rules draw strong American interest, data shows

7 hours ago
Hong Kong Issues Amber Rainstorm Warning Amid Intense Heatwave

Hong Kong Issues Amber Rainstorm Warning Amid Intense Heatwave

7 hours ago
No firecrackers, drones during Wesak Day celebration, warn Penang cops

No firecrackers, drones during Wesak Day celebration, warn Penang cops

7 hours ago
Rescuers pull four from flooded cave in Laos, two still missing

Rescuers pull four from flooded cave in Laos, two still missing

7 hours ago
Authorities Investigate Possible Sewage Discharge at Perhentian Island Resort

Authorities Investigate Possible Sewage Discharge at Perhentian Island Resort

7 hours ago
Tanah Melayu : A Sovereign and Constitutional Islamic Kingdom

Tanah Melayu : A Sovereign and Constitutional Islamic Kingdom

7 hours ago
AirAsia explains family’s removal from flight over use of special seat

AirAsia explains family’s removal from flight over use of special seat

7 hours ago
Malaysian Hajj Pilgrims Praised for Discipline and Cleanliness in Mina

Malaysian Hajj Pilgrims Praised for Discipline and Cleanliness in Mina

7 hours ago
Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Located via Wildlife Camera Footage on Gunung Batu Putih

Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Located via Wildlife Camera Footage on Gunung Batu Putih

7 hours ago
Heart And Soul: Strangers on a path

Heart And Soul: Strangers on a path

8 hours ago
KL’s orchestra festival explores the emotional power and harmony of oboe, trumpet and French horn

KL’s orchestra festival explores the emotional power and harmony of oboe, trumpet and French horn

8 hours ago
Compact car carrying 10 people crashes into house in Tumpat

Compact car carrying 10 people crashes into house in Tumpat

8 hours ago
China, US at ‘historical crossroads’, Beijing’s envoy tells New York gala event

China, US at ‘historical crossroads’, Beijing’s envoy tells New York gala event

8 hours ago
Inul Daratista Threatens Police Report Over Wealth Disclosure

Inul Daratista Threatens Police Report Over Wealth Disclosure

8 hours ago
Hulu Selangor needs specialist hospital as new Petaling Jaya hospital delays urgent healthcare access

Hulu Selangor needs specialist hospital as new Petaling Jaya hospital delays urgent healthcare access

8 hours ago
Bayaran interim RM1.5 bilion cermin kesungguhan Persekutuan laksana hak 40 peratus Sabah

Bayaran interim RM1.5 bilion cermin kesungguhan Persekutuan laksana hak 40 peratus Sabah

8 hours ago
‘Save her first’: China expectant mum relinquishes surgery room slot to bleeding pregnant woman

‘Save her first’: China expectant mum relinquishes surgery room slot to bleeding pregnant woman

8 hours ago
Surveillance Footage Traces Missing Gunung Batu Putih Hiker Towards Kem Sukaneka

Surveillance Footage Traces Missing Gunung Batu Putih Hiker Towards Kem Sukaneka

8 hours ago
Expert Warns US Foreign Policy Shift Accelerates Multipolar World

Expert Warns US Foreign Policy Shift Accelerates Multipolar World

8 hours ago
China has a unique window to internationalise its currency by deepening domestic financial markets, according to a former senior US central bank official who pointed to the evolution of the US dollar and the euro for lessons to be gleaned.

China has a unique window to internationalise its currency by deepening domestic financial markets, according to a former senior US central bank official who pointed to the evolution of the US dollar and the euro for lessons to be gleaned.

8 hours ago


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