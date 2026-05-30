Latest News | News

Latest News | News30 May 2026, Saturday Aeroline Withdraws from Kuala Lumpur After 20 Years Amid Regulatory PressureNow Non-Muslim religious associations in Selangor walk out of government meeting, demand review of controversial planning guidelinesNow Lau Shun, Versatile Actor Known for Thousand-Faced Roles, Passes Away at 87Now Worker Killed in Wall Collapse at Penang Renovation Site39 minutes ago Tennis-Ukraine's Oliynykova calls out Russian players on tour over invasion39 minutes ago Diane Parry stuns Amanda Anisimova to reach French Open fourth round39 minutes ago Switzerland Blanks Norway 6-0 to Return to World Championship Final for Third Straight Year40 minutes ago Hakim Danish Secures Second Grid Spot at Italian Moto3 GP After Strong Q2 Performance42 minutes ago Fire Damages Building in George Town, Penang2 hours ago Construction Activities at Bukit Mertajam Building Halted Following Fatal Accident2 hours ago Sambutan 'JDT Realm of 12' penutup musim gemilang Harimau Selatan2 hours ago Jurrien Timber Not Starting in Champions League Final, Kai Havertz as Lone Striker2 hours ago Fatal Blaze Engulfs Former Odeon Cinema in George Town, One Dead2 hours ago Needed or not, Muda will always reach for progressive values2 hours ago SEA Games 2025: Former world champ Loh Kean Yew knocked out of badminton men's singles q-finals; Singapore medal hopes gone2 hours ago Vingegaard wins stage 20 of Giro d'Italia, secures overall lead2 hours ago Hamzah Could Have Easily Defeated Faizal for Deputy President's Post, Says Former Bersatu Leader3 hours ago Raul Fernandez wins first MotoGP sprint at Italian Grand Prix3 hours ago Sabalenka Reaches Fourth Round at French Open3 hours ago Tour Bus Overturns on Genting Highlands Descent, Six Nepali Nationals Injured3 hours ago Fire Destroys Terrace House and 4X4 Vehicle in Seremban 23 hours ago Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Lorry on Emergency Lane at Kesas Expressway3 hours ago Philippines, US to strengthen defence cooperation along First Island Chain4 hours ago Lorry plunges into ravine at Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing, driver safe4 hours ago Seven injured as two tour buses, SUV crash in Pahang4 hours ago Five Miners Rescued from Flooded Laos Cave, Two Still Missing4 hours ago Malaysia Seeks Arms Deals With Technology Transfer, Disappointed by Norway4 hours ago Traders in Singapore Find Ways to Deal with Middle East Disruptions4 hours ago WHO chief rallies community in Congo's Ebola response, calls for more funding4 hours ago Senate Republicans Face Choice on Trump's $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund4 hours ago Belawan, Penang and Perlis link up in new trade route4 hours ago Helen Mirren subjected to antisemitic verbal abuse in London, police say5 hours ago Harry Kane: England's World Cup Specialist and Goalscoring Legend5 hours ago Osaka Overcomes Teen Jovic in Three-Set Thriller to Reach French Open Fourth Round5 hours ago Singapore, 16 other countries launch effort to protect critical underwater infrastructure during Shangri-La Dialogue event5 hours ago Sri Lanka Suspends Senior Buddhist Monk Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor5 hours ago Sri Lanka suspends senior monk accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old girl5 hours ago Malaysian in Laos cave rescue team tells of dangerous conditions5 hours ago Complicated cave systems are hindering effort to save Lao miners, says Malaysian diver5 hours ago Liverpool sack head coach Arne Slot after disappointing title defence5 hours ago China accuses Dutch warship of intruding near Paracel Islands, uses electronic interference to drive it away5 hours ago Three Workers Escape Death as Abandoned Ship Explodes and Burns at Kemaman Jetty5 hours ago Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Spotted on Wildlife Camera Heading to Camp5 hours ago Hongkong Post's Struggle in a Digital Era5 hours ago Stopping bleeding in the field5 hours ago Soccer-Liverpool sack Slot after underwhelming season5 hours ago Malaysian diver reveals nightmare conditions in search for two missing miners in submerged Laos cave6 hours ago Wildlife camera footage confirms missing hiker Jaslinda was heading to Sukaneka Camp; search narrows6 hours ago Liverpool sack Slot after underwhelming season6 hours ago Varsity plans mountaineering school to boost safer hiking6 hours ago Japan PM vows ‘breakthrough’ with N. 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